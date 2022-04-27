ModernGhana logo
Missing Lands Comission lady: We slept in husband's house with the kids only – TA tells court

A former Teaching Assistant (TA) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr Isaac Ofei Asiamah, in his testimony to the court, has contradicted claims by Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, a senior lecturer who has been accused of kidnapping his wife, Rhodaline Darko that he slept at home on the night of his wife’s disappearance.

Dr Aggrey had noted in his statement to the police that on the day his wife disappeared, Monday, 30 August 2021, he slept at home with his children and the teaching assistants.

The first witness in the case, the former TA, told the court on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 that only the TAs and the children slept in the couple’s home on that fateful day.

The senior Lands Commission staff’s husband made a report to the police about her disappearance on Thursday, 2 September 2022.

The case has since been adjourned to Friday, 6 May 2022.

The Attorney General has taken over the case.

The lecturer has been accused of the deceit of a public officer and kidnapping of his wife.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the wife’s disappearance.

They are Yaw Boateng, who sold the missing victim’s mobile phone and Justice Appiah, who bought the phone.

The High Court in Kumasi granted Justice Appiah bail on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com

