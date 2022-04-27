US Human Rights Report on Ghana rubbish — Kwesi Aning

27.04.2022 LISTEN

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPKTC), Professor Kwesi Aning has said the 2021 Human Rights Report on Ghana issued by the United States Department, should be ignored.

He described the report as rubbish and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

Prof Aning told TV3 in interview that Ghana does not need the US State Department to tell the Ghanaian situation.

“This report to me is rubbish and I think it should be treated with the contempt that it deserves. After almost 62 years of independence we can write our own report.

“We have a vibrant Civil society, we have a Parliament irrespective of its problems or weaknesses, we have a judiciary that we can criticize. A whole Minister made suggestions about how judicial decisions can lead to certain problems

“We don’t need the State Department to tell what we are doing right or wrong. So I think we should dismiss this report with the contempt that it deserves. I think after all these years of independence we should be bold and tell them that this not right.”

The report which was released on Tuesday April 26 said among other things that there were a few reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary or unlawful killings.

“Offices charged with investigating security force killings include the Special Investigations Branch of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police Professional Standards Bureau.

“On June 26, unidentified perpetrators beat #FixTheCountry movement supporter and social activist Ibrahim “Kaaka” Muhammed in Ejura, Ashanti Region. On June 28, he died in the hospital from his injuries. Muhammed, who was also a member of the Economic Fighters League (EFL), was a vocal anticorruption activist, and #FixThe Country had protested against restrictions on freedom of assembly (see section 2.b., Freedom of Assembly).

“EFL reported that Muhammed had received threats due to his activism, and police had warned him prior to his beating and death against disturbing the peace. An investigation into Muhammed's death continued. On June 29, during protests in the wake of his death, security forces shot and killed two persons.”

—3news.com