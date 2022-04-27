ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lawyer Martin Kpebu charges gov’t to intensify education to tackle human rights abuses

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Lawyer Martin Kpebu charges govt to intensify education to tackle human rights abuses
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Renowned lawyer, Martin Kpebu has charged the government of Ghana to look at education if it wants to tackle its bad record on human rights abuses.

Ghana has been given a bad name in the latest US Report on Human Right abuses released on 12 April 2022.

READ: Ghana's judiciary subject to 'unlawful influence, corruption'; officials took bribes to 'lose' records – US Report reveals

Speaking about some human rights violations cited in the report, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has stressed that there is a lot to do to turn things around.

“It means that we still have a lot of work to do in terms of improving our human rights record and seeing the report, the attack on media men and women, and Journalists. Attack on citizens, the people who died during the election, and all that. These are matters that tainted our human right record and so we have to redouble our efforts at improvement,” the respected Ghanaian Lawyer told Starr FM in an interview.

He recommends, “The first thing we have to do and what can be done is to improve a wide range of educational campaigns. We need a behavioral change, and how do you get a behavioral change? You need a lot of campaigns, tv, radio to appeal to citizens to stop the violence. Stop the vigilante and stop the attack by security personnel on the media and other citizens.

READ ALSO: Gov’t officials ‘frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity; Special Prosecutor convicted none’ – US Report

“You need to ramp up your education for those who are attacking Journalists, it means they don’t understand. If you improve education everywhere you should flash our society everywhere to stop the violence against Journalists and other professionals.”

Lawyer Kpebu also proposes that the government ensures all laws on human rights and its violations are enforced for people to be held accountable and punished when the right thing is not done.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Wealth, power in hands of few prepare grounds for violent citizens mobilisation — Ibn Chambas
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Why are elections not moving Africa to the promise land of dev't, peace and stability? — Ibn Chambas asks
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Bauxite: ‘You can’t eat your cake and have it, you've failed miserably it galamsey fight’ – Atewa residents to Abu Jinapor
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Officials engage in corruption with impunity, lack of transparency in Akufo-Addo's government — US report
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Media freedom infringed under prevailing press censorship in Ghana; media owners afraid of losing business deals with gov't — US report
27.04.2022 | Headlines
We are taking our neutrality allowance; if you don’t like it go and sleep – CLOGSAG shame 'againsts'
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Prison conditions in Ghana harsh, sometimes life-threatening in aging buildings – US Report
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana gov’t frequently disregards protection against arbitrary arrest, over 48 hours detention – US Report
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Report illegal connectors to us and get 6% cash of the amount we retrieve — ECG to informants
26.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line