Lawyer Martin Kpebu charges gov’t to intensify education to tackle human rights abuses

Renowned lawyer, Martin Kpebu has charged the government of Ghana to look at education if it wants to tackle its bad record on human rights abuses.

Ghana has been given a bad name in the latest US Report on Human Right abuses released on 12 April 2022.

Speaking about some human rights violations cited in the report, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has stressed that there is a lot to do to turn things around.

“It means that we still have a lot of work to do in terms of improving our human rights record and seeing the report, the attack on media men and women, and Journalists. Attack on citizens, the people who died during the election, and all that. These are matters that tainted our human right record and so we have to redouble our efforts at improvement,” the respected Ghanaian Lawyer told Starr FM in an interview.

He recommends, “The first thing we have to do and what can be done is to improve a wide range of educational campaigns. We need a behavioral change, and how do you get a behavioral change? You need a lot of campaigns, tv, radio to appeal to citizens to stop the violence. Stop the vigilante and stop the attack by security personnel on the media and other citizens.

“You need to ramp up your education for those who are attacking Journalists, it means they don’t understand. If you improve education everywhere you should flash our society everywhere to stop the violence against Journalists and other professionals.”

Lawyer Kpebu also proposes that the government ensures all laws on human rights and its violations are enforced for people to be held accountable and punished when the right thing is not done.