US Department of State's depressing and grim findings must be of great worry to all Ghanaians — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has described the issues raised in the US Department of State 2021 human rights on Ghana as depressing and grim.

In a tweet, the MP indicated that the report on human rights practices in Ghana must be of great worry to all Ghanaians.

“The latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the United States Department of State a few days ago (April 12, 2022) on Ghana and some 197 other countries contain rather depressing and grim findings of our nation which must be of great worry to all Ghanaians,” he shared on Twitter.

The US Department of State reported on finding on Ghana’s prison system, human rights abuse, corruption and others.