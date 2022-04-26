ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

University students are immature; pay fees yourself – KNUST Management to parents

Education University students are immature; pay fees yourself – KNUST Management to parents
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Deputy Registrar in charge of University Relations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Norris Bekoe, has advised parents against entrusting their wards with the payment of their (students’) school fees.

According to him, parents should rather pay school fees of their wards directly at the bank, thereafter handing over the payment receipt to them to present at the accounts department rather than handing over the money to students to pay the fees themselves.

Dr. Norris Bekoe addressing the notice of deferment to defaulting students in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said, “When speaking to the Minister of Education, we told parents to accept that most of the students coming to school now are immature and would want to use their school fees to undertake some endeavors. Parents should take an interest in making sure fees are paid.

Parents can go to the bank themselves with the index numbers of their children, make payment and give the children the receipts. Most of the students are using their fees and applying them to unproductive ventures and that’s the fact.”

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has extended the deadline for the payment of fees for 6,000 deferred students by a month.

In a statement, management of the university said it took the decision following an intervention by the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum and other stakeholders.

The school urged all affected students to take advantage of the extension to “pay up the approved fees before the commencement of the first semester on the 23rd of May 2022.”

It said students who have genuine financial concerns should contact the Students Loan Trust Fund for support.

Management had earlier announced some students would have had to defer their courses for non-payment of school fees. It appears the students used their monies for other ventures such as sports betting and Uber businesses.

Over 6000 students, representing about 8 per cent of the total student population of 85,276 at the KNUST would have had to defer their courses in line with university regulations for non-payment of school fees.

---happyghana.com

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Twisted reportage not only mischievous but shameful — GIJ explains confusion at 2022 graduation
26.04.2022 | Education
Trainee teachers to miss end of semester exams if govt fails to release allowances
26.04.2022 | Education
‘If Seychelles offers better conditions, teachers are free to quit GES’ – Angel Carbonu
25.04.2022 | Education
Jomoro MP awards scholarships to 300 BECE graduates
25.04.2022 | Education
Turn students with aggregate 25 into 1st class if you you're best - Dr. Adutwum tells PRESEC, Wesley Girls
22.04.2022 | Education
KNUST gives one month window to fee-owing students
22.04.2022 | Education
TTAG relieved over government's announcement to pay feeding allowance
22.04.2022 | Education
GIJ graduation chaos: Graduands demonstrate, family members run for shelter; freshers scheduled for lectures charged on security
22.04.2022 | Education
'It's draconian, inhuman, inconsiderate and harsh' — Ablakwa on KNUST deferment of 6,000 students
22.04.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line