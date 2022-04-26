University students are immature; pay fees yourself – KNUST Management to parents

Deputy Registrar in charge of University Relations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Norris Bekoe, has advised parents against entrusting their wards with the payment of their (students’) school fees.

According to him, parents should rather pay school fees of their wards directly at the bank, thereafter handing over the payment receipt to them to present at the accounts department rather than handing over the money to students to pay the fees themselves.

Dr. Norris Bekoe addressing the notice of deferment to defaulting students in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said, “When speaking to the Minister of Education, we told parents to accept that most of the students coming to school now are immature and would want to use their school fees to undertake some endeavors. Parents should take an interest in making sure fees are paid.

Parents can go to the bank themselves with the index numbers of their children, make payment and give the children the receipts. Most of the students are using their fees and applying them to unproductive ventures and that’s the fact.”

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has extended the deadline for the payment of fees for 6,000 deferred students by a month.

In a statement, management of the university said it took the decision following an intervention by the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum and other stakeholders.

The school urged all affected students to take advantage of the extension to “pay up the approved fees before the commencement of the first semester on the 23rd of May 2022.”

It said students who have genuine financial concerns should contact the Students Loan Trust Fund for support.

Management had earlier announced some students would have had to defer their courses for non-payment of school fees. It appears the students used their monies for other ventures such as sports betting and Uber businesses.

Over 6000 students, representing about 8 per cent of the total student population of 85,276 at the KNUST would have had to defer their courses in line with university regulations for non-payment of school fees.

