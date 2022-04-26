Take permission from the gods for every land before using it – Traditional doctor advises

Traditional doctor and Founder of Sabash Herbal Center, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah, has advised people to take precautions before buying and building on lands.

According to him, there are spiritually good and bad lands depending on which ones the person gets.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “The land might be good but it will work against you because you didn’t regard them by asking for their permission to build on it.”

The traditionalist noted that lands are spirits, hence should be shown and treated with respect.

He explained that most people after purchasing lands just go ahead to build on it without any consultation, prayer or blessing “and most of these spirits see this as disrespectful.”

“This is why a lot of people find it difficult to stay at one place for a while. This just shows the spirits of the land do not approve of the stay of the individual. Because of this they do everything possible to make sure these people move,” he said.

According to him, the torment and frustrations some land owners face will only end if the spirits are spoken to and appeased.

“It might not be the fault of the landlord or landlady but rather, where they built the land and what they didn’t do when they purchased it. This is why before you build or possess a land you need to seek permission from the spirits and the current occupants, else you might end up suffering untold consequences,” he highlighted.