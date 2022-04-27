Rape and domestic violence cases go cold due to case mismanagement, survivors returned home — US report

The US Department of State has reported that rape and domestic violence offences are not well dealt with in Ghana.

In its 20221 human rights practices report on Ghana, it noted that even though there were laws that punished these acts, they were still prevailing and the laws surrounding them were not administered properly.

The report indicated that irrespective of the works and partnerships the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) made with other organizations as well as the domestic violence courses for police officers, rape and domestic violence were still not handled with the best tact.

It noted that most of the cases are left to go cold and in some stances, victims are told to return to their homes.

The report found that cultural beliefs and gender roles were roadblocks to combating domestic violence.

“For example, media reported in 2020 that the central regional coordinator for DOVVSU stated that ‘denying your spouse sex amounted to emotional abuse’ and suggested that men whose wives denied them sex could report them to the DOVVSU.

"This statement made news as the public wondered how the institution designated to fight such cases could have such a stance on the matter."

The report discovered that, unless called upon by DOVVSU, the police hardly mediated in domestic violence as a result of “a lack of counselling skills and shelter facilities to assist survivors.”

In the few instances police intervened, the cases went cold because witnesses were unavailable, inadequate training on investigatory techniques, police prosecutor case mismanagement “and according to the DOVVSU, lack of resources on the part of the survivors and their families to pursue cases.”

The report indicated that “authorities reported officers occasionally had no alternative but to shelter survivors in the officers' own residences until other arrangements could be made.”

Read below portion of the report:

Rape and Domestic Violence: The law criminalizes rape of women but not spousal rape. Sexual assault on a man may be charged as indecent assault. Prison sentences for rape range from five to 25 years, while indecent assault is a misdemeanor subject to a minimum term of imprisonment of six months. Domestic violence is punishable by a fine or a sentence of up to two years imprisonment. Rape and domestic violence remained serious problems. Authorities did not enforce the law effectively.

In July the Koforidua Circuit Court B sentenced a man to a nine-year, five-month term of incarceration for throwing acid on his girlfriend and her mother. The survivors sustained serious injuries that required hospitalization.

In August police in the Central Region arrested 14 men in connection with the alleged shooting and rape of a girl, age 13, who required hospitalization.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service worked closely with the Department of Social Welfare, the Domestic Violence Secretariat, CHRAJ, the Legal Aid Commission, the Ark Foundation, UNICEF, the UN Population Fund, the national chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, and several other human rights NGOs to address rape and domestic violence.

In 2020 there were two government-run shelters for survivors of domestic violence, the Madina Social Welfare Center and the Center for Abused Children. On June 21, DOVVSU established a third shelter, the national One-Stop Center colocated with the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service. This new facility hosted ancillary agencies of the DOVVSU-Legal Aid office, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence, a social welfare unit, a holding cell for suspects, an interviewing room for minors, and two courts with seconded judges and prosecutors for domestic violence cases.

DOVVSU continued to teach a course on domestic violence case management for police officers assigned to the unit. It had one clinical psychologist to assist domestic violence survivors. DOVVSU tried to reach the public through various social media accounts. DOVVSU also addressed rape through public education efforts on radio and in communities, participation in efforts to prevent child marriage and gender-based violence, expansion of its online data management system to select police divisional headquarters, and data management training.

Pervasive cultural beliefs in gender roles, as well as sociocultural norms and stereotypes, posed additional challenges to combatting domestic violence. For example, media reported in 2020 that the central regional coordinator for DOVVSU stated that “denying your spouse sex amounted to emotional abuse” and suggested that men whose wives denied them sex could report them to the DOVVSU.

Unless specifically called upon by the DOVVSU, police seldom intervened in cases of domestic violence, in part due to a lack of counseling skills and shelter facilities to assist survivors. Few of the cases in which police identified and arrested suspects for rape or domestic abuse reached court or resulted in convictions due to witness unavailability, inadequate training on investigatory techniques, police prosecutor case mismanagement, and, according to the DOVVSU, lack of resources on the part of survivors and their families to pursue cases. Police could refer survivors to government or NGO-operated shelters. In cases deemed less severe, survivors were returned to their homes. Authorities reported officers occasionally had no alternative but to shelter survivors in the officers’ own residences until other arrangements could be made.