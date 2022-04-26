Della Sowah supports needy students

Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando constituency, Della Sowah has supported the needy students in her constituency.

The MP during the Easter period presented items such as mattresses, trunk chop boxes and others to facilitate their education.

These students had gained admission into Senior High School, but couldn't afford the basic items.

Upon hearing the frustration parents go through, she requested an announcement to be made on Akpini Radio asking poor families to reach out for support for the wards.

According to Della Sowah, it was a little seed sowed in their lives to ensure that they have the needed confidence to pursue their education.

Beneficiaries came from communities within the municipality including Gadza, Gbofe, Fesi, Agbenoxoe, Konda, Gabi, Aloyi Debidebi Avega and Tsakpe.

These students were very excited to be granted a head start in their education. They expressed their appreciation and promised to take their education seriously.