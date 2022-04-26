ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Della Sowah supports needy students

Social News Della Sowah supports needy students
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando constituency, Della Sowah has supported the needy students in her constituency.

The MP during the Easter period presented items such as mattresses, trunk chop boxes and others to facilitate their education.

These students had gained admission into Senior High School, but couldn't afford the basic items.

Upon hearing the frustration parents go through, she requested an announcement to be made on Akpini Radio asking poor families to reach out for support for the wards.

According to Della Sowah, it was a little seed sowed in their lives to ensure that they have the needed confidence to pursue their education.

Beneficiaries came from communities within the municipality including Gadza, Gbofe, Fesi, Agbenoxoe, Konda, Gabi, Aloyi Debidebi Avega and Tsakpe.

These students were very excited to be granted a head start in their education. They expressed their appreciation and promised to take their education seriously.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Take permission from the gods for every land before using it – Traditional doctor advises
26.04.2022 | Social News
Court subpoenas five witnesses for Opuni 
26.04.2022 | Social News
Electricity and water tariffs likely to go up in July—IES
26.04.2022 | Social News
Open Defecation Free: 22 communities in Ada-East declared free
26.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana Water Company disconnects illegal connections of water sellers at Adjiringanor-Madina Nsamanpom
26.04.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG boycotts May Day celebration with TUC
26.04.2022 | Social News
Former TA contradicts KNUST Lecturer’s claim on wife’s disappearance
26.04.2022 | Social News
36 die in Easter road crashes
26.04.2022 | Social News
Police Alert: Cargo truck carrying hazardous goods catches fire on N1 motorway
26.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line