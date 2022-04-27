Media freedom infringed under prevailing press censorship in Ghana; media owners afraid of losing business deals with gov't — US report

The US Department of State in its 2021 human rights practice in Ghana report has shown that violence against the media was rife in the year under review.

The report stated that, although the government generally respected the right of free press speech some security forces committed isolated acts of harassment against journalists.

According to the report, there were many isolated attacks on journalists by the security force and unknown assailants who propagated occasional threats and intimidated journalists.

Media arrests

It indicated that “in April, authorities arrested online news editor David Tamakloe, allegedly working on corruption stories concerning prominent members of the government. Authorities released him without charge. Media advocates characterized the arrest as a ‘preemptive move’ and a ‘clear abuse of power’ as no story had been published at the time of the arrest.”

The report also cited the harassment of Citi TVs Caleb Kudah who was accused of filming a fleet of vehicles which had allegedly been abandoned to rot at the Ministry of National Security facility; the facility was said to be restricted.

It added that “On July 9, Assin central Region Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong called for Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with Luv FM to be ‘beaten and whipped’ during a live television interview. The Media Foundation for West Africa and 642 professional journalists and supporters of press freedom presented a petition to the office of the speaker of parliament to request parliamentary debate on what they considered the deteriorating press freedom situation.”

Subsequently, the report found out press censorship prevailed in the instance of the suspension of former morning show host on Angel TV, Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart. He was suspended for allegedly slandering government officials and accusing them of inaction on corruption.

Culture of silence

The report noted, “media commentators and political observers suggested the station owner feared loss of no media business opportunities and the suspension contributed to a ‘growing culture of silence’ among media outlets.

In 2021, numerous cases of press harassment were reported which sprung up conversations on the culture of silence after nothing was done by government to stop the attacks.

The culture of silence talks crossed over into 2022 when Power FM journalist and Accra FM journalist as well as pressure group leaders were arrested for allegedly disseminating false news.

Read excerpts of the US report here:

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, INCLUDING FOR MEMBERS OF THE PRESS AND OTHER MEDIA

The constitution and law provide for freedom of expression, including for the press and other media, and the government generally respected this right, although security forces committed isolated acts of violence and harassment against journalists.

Freedom of Expression for Members of the Press and Other Media, Including Online Media: Independent media were active and expressed a wide variety of views without restriction.

Violence and Harassment: There were isolated attacks on journalists by members of security forces as well as by unknown assailants and occasional threats and intimidation. In April authorities arrested online news editor David Tamakloe, allegedly working on corruption stories concerning prominent members of the government. Authorities released him without charge. Media advocates characterized the arrest as a “preemptive move” and a “clear abuse of power” as no story had been published at the time of the arrest.

On May 11, Ministry of National Security officers detained and allegedly brutalized Caleb Kudah, a journalist with Omni Media Limited (OML), operator of Accra-based Citi FM radio and Citi TV. Authorities accused Kudah of filming a fleet of vehicles that had allegedly fallen into despair as a result of neglect at the Ministry of National Security facility, a restricted site. The security officers who detained Kudah reportedly beat and abused him during interrogation. On the same day, a SWAT team reportedly entered the OML offices in an attempt to arrest Zoe Abu-Baido, Kudah’s colleague. The Ministry of National Security accused Baido of possessing video files sent to her by Kudah immediately before his detention. Following public outrage the Ministry of National Security announced an internal probe into the incident which led to the suspension of the officers involved. Less than a week after his suspension, Ministry of National Security leadership re-assigned Lieutenant Colonel Acheampong, identified as the commander of the operation that apprehended and reportedly abused Kudah, to serve as commanding officer of a different unit of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

On July 9, Assin Central Region Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong called for Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with Luv FM, to be “beaten and whipped” during a live television interview. The Media Foundation for West Africa and 642 professional journalists and supporters of press freedom presented a petition to the office of the speaker of parliament to request parliamentary debate on what they considered the deteriorating press freedom situation.

Censorship or Content Restrictions: The law provides for criminal penalties for those who post false or misleading information online, with penalties of up to five years in prison and substantial fines.

On May 5, radio station Angel FM suspended popular morning show host Godsbrain Smart for allegedly slandering senior government officials, in accusing them of inaction on corruption and calling them “fools.” Media commentators and political observers suggested the station owner feared loss of nonmedia business opportunities, and the suspension contributed to a “growing culture of silence” among media outlets.