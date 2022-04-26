Malaria kills estimated 627,000 people in 2020

There were an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627 000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020. This represents about 14 million more cases in 2020 compared to 2019, and 69,000 more deaths.

Approximately two-thirds of these additional deaths (47 000) were linked to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment during the pandemic.

The latest data show that the worst-case scenario projected by the World Health Organization (WHO) – a doubling of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa – did not come to pass available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

However, moderate disruptions to malaria services led to a marked increase in cases and deaths in 2020 over the previous year.

Addressing the issues Ms. Ruth Abekah, Health Education and Promotions, Ghana Christian University College said malaria remains a major public health burden in Ghana, therefore, Ghanaians must adhere to preventive measures in a bid to reduce the rising cases in the country.

Ms. Abekah explained that malaria is a potentially life-threatening parasitic disease that could be very fatal when not earlier or properly treated, adding that the focus must not only be on other diseases because malaria is very much around.

"People get malaria when an infected mosquito bites them and a mosquito becomes infected when it bites a person with malaria,” Ms. Abekah stated during a seminar organized at the Palace Temple of the Church of Pentecost to mark the World Malaria Day in Ashaiman.

She identified some malaria symptoms as flu, adding that a person with malaria could experience signs such as fever and sweating, chills that shakes the whole body, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, chest pain, breathing problems, and cough.

"Diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and as malaria progresses, it can cause anemia and jaundice. A person with malaria can also have a bitter taste as well," she said.

Ms. Abeka urged residents to endeavor to avoid mosquito bites, put screens on windows and doors, sleep under a treated mosquito net, wear long clothing to cover the skin, avoid mosquito breeding areas, apply mosquito repellents, living in well-ventilated rooms among others.

She stated that risk factors for malaria included low utilization of insecticide-treated bed nets, low utilization of Indoor Residual Spray (IRS), availability of multiple mosquito breeding sites or stagnant water sites near homes, and staying outdoors overnight, and others.

Ms. Abekah noted that everyone stands a risk of getting infected by malaria including children, adults, pregnant women, and the aged; "We need to be aware of malaria disease and protect and prevent it as well as children or babies must be critically taken care off when signs and symptoms start exhibiting itself".

She also cautioned pregnant women to take their medications and report to health facilities when they suspect such signs and symptoms of malaria.