Ghana Optometric Association charge drivers to undertake periodically eyes test

Dr. Alfred Gardemor, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) has called on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Public, and Commercial Drivers, Institutional Drivers to institute measures to ensure that their drivers yearly check their eyes sight as a bid to curb road fatalities in the country.

He called on corporate bodies to insist that their drivers annually undertake optical examination, “problems of the eyes may take time for an individual to detect hence frequent checking was the best way”.

Dr Gardemor who is an Optometrist at the Nsawam Government Hospital regretted that although visual impairment is a sensitive issue it has always been relegated to the backbench.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office and the Ghana Optometric Association fortnightly public sensitization initiative “GNA-GOA: My Eye! My Vision! Dr Gardemor called for a deliberate effort by drivers to check their eyes frequently which will help reduce road carnages drastically, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA-GOA My Eyes! My Vision initiative is a collaborative public education advocacy campaign to promote the need for people to access eye care and also to draw attention to vision health.

The GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! The initiative also seeks to challenge the public and policymakers to focus on vision as a health issue, which forms a critical component of mankind’s wellbeing but is often neglected.

Speaking on the topic: “Vision and Night Driving; The Challenges,” Dr. Gardemor, said most road crashes were caused by visual defects but were rather referred to as human errors hence drivers do not take a keen interest to ensure that their eyes were competent enough to be on the road.

Dr. Gardemor who quoted from a survey conducted in 2015 by a team of researchers headed by Dr Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, Department of Optometry, University of Cape Coast said poor night visibility coupled with poor visual guidance on roads are the key contributory risk factors associated with night travels.

He said policies must be geared towards the provision of functioning street lights in built-up areas, road line markings, delineators, and signage for the highways and arterial roads.

Dr. Kwame Yeboah Junior, an Optometrist at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital answering a question said in May 2006, the World Health Assembly adopted Resolution WHA 59.25, “Prevention of avoidable blindness and visual impairment” indicating that some of the causes of blindness could be prevented while others could be avoided or treated.

He said the prevention of avoidable visual impairment will only be achieved if effective, efficient, comprehensive eye health services are integrated into the building blocks of health systems strengthening.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor GNA Tema Regional Manager called on the management of corporate bodies to ensure that staff undertakes regular “maintenance of the eye” which is a critical component of factors of labour but often ignored.

“Visual impairment affects production as it has the potential to reduce staff input, a corporate driver with poor vision endangers the life of staff, we must make your sure our drivers both commercial or private adhere to GOA call for annual eye check,” Mr Ameyibor noted.

He explained that as part of “GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! “We are combining the forces of our professional calling as Optometric Physicians and Communication Experts to reach out to the public with a well-coordinated message”.

Mr. Ameyibor said the collaboration would serve as a major platform to educate the public on vision health and also serves as a critical stage for the association to reach out to the world.