Akufo-Addo assures re-elected Macron of Ghana’s continuous co-operation, friendship

The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has assured the France government of Ghana’s continuous cooperation and friendship in his congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron.

The president took to his Facebook page on Monday, April 25, 2022 to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election as President.

“I assure him of my and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship. Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic,” he stated.

He further wished him luck in the exercise of his duties, especially in uniting the French nation and helping to withstand the economic problems confronting Europe and the world at large.

President Akufo-Addo affirms his hope that the French citizens are in safe hands under Emmanuel Macron.

“I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffering storms confronting Europe and the world. I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands," he stressed.

His Excellency Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen with a total vote of 18,779,641 representing 58.5% against Le Pen’s 13,297,760 representing 41.5% in the second run-off elections held on Sunday, April 24, after the first round ended at par on April 10, 2022.