26.04.2022 Social News

Former TA contradicts KNUST Lecturer’s claim on wife’s disappearance

26.04.2022 LISTEN

A former Teaching Assistant (TA) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, who worked with the university's Senior Lecturer, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, has contradicted the lecturer’s claims that he slept in his house on the night of his wife’s purported disappearance on 30th August, 2021.

Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey in his statement to the Police said his wife did not return home on that fateful day, as he slept in the house with his kids and the Teaching Assistants.

The Senior Lands Officer at the Lands Commission in Kumasi, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, is said to have gone missing on 30th August 2021, but her husband reported her purported disappearance to the police on 2nd September, 2021.

Mounting the witness box on Tuesday, 26th April 2022, a former Teaching Assistant of Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, Isaac Ofei Asiamah, stated that on that fateful day, only the Teaching Assistants and the kids slept in the house.

The court has adjourned the case to 6th May 2022. Before the Attorney General's office took over the case, the police's charge sheet indicated that Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey had admitted to faking his wife's supposed kidnapping using her phone.

He has however not been able to tell the police the whereabouts of his wife, after stating that he sent her to a place closer to the Volta lake to ensure her safety.

Suspect who bought 'missing' Lands Commission employee's phone granted bail

In March this year, the Kumasi High Court granted bail to one of the suspects standing trial in relation to the alleged disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

According to the prosecution, Justice Appiah, the suspect allegedly bought a stolen phone of the missing staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi from one Yaw Boateng.

The court had previously issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the two persons.

According to the representatives of the Attorney General, their investigations show that Yaw Boateng sold Rhodaline's phone to Justice Appiah, as he claims he saw it in a commercial vehicle.

The two persons insist they do not know the whereabouts of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko who has been reported missing since 2nd September 2021.

---Citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

