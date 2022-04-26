World Triathlon appoints Ghana's Yaw Boakye Yiadom Commission Member

26.04.2022 LISTEN

The World Triathlon (WT) has appointed Mr. Yaw Boakye Yiadom, technical official and administrative manager of the Ghana Triathlon Federation to serve as a member of the World Triathlons' Age Group Commission.

The commission in general is to analyse the major development challenges, considering the relevant geographical, social, economic and triathlon potential as well as the principle of solidarity, and to inform the relevant bodies within World Triathlon. To advise and assist the Executive Board in relation to matters concerning Members and their development programmes among others.

The president of the World Triathlon, Mrs. Marisol Casado in a letter dated 19th April, 2022 signed and copied to the Ghana Triathlon Federation congratulated and expressed gratitude to Mr. Yaw Boakye Yiadom for his candidature and appointment onto the commission.

"I want to express my gratitude for your candidature and designation to become a World Triathlon Commission Member.

"Please accept my congratulations on your appointment as a member of the World Triathlon Age Group Commission," a portion of the letter reads.

Mrs. Marisol Casado envisaged that the appointment of the experienced member would help propel the positive agenda forward.

"The Committees and Commissions play a vital role in driving World Triathlon forward, and I hope that together we can continue to evolve our sport and develop the next World Triathlon Strategic plan from 2022 to 2025," the president stated.

Mr. Yaw Boakye Yiadom, a WT Level 1 technical official and an important member of the Ghana Triathlon Federation has participated in various educational and developmental projects carried over the years by the World body and the Africa Triathlon Union.

He has also played vital roles in the organisation of triathlon events both on the local fronts and international.

He is currently responsible for the management of all social media handles of the federation as well as managing all entries on behalf of GT.

According to him, the appointment will enable him work more effectively to ensure the success of the commission.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the president of the GTF, Mr. Bawa Fuseini as well as members of the fraternity for the support and encouragement.