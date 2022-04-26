ModernGhana logo
Police Alert: Cargo truck carrying hazardous goods catches fire on N1 motorway

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
26.04.2022 LISTEN

A cargo truck plying the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) is causing traffic buildup after catching fire.

An alert from the Ghana Police Service says the cargo truck is loaded with hazardous goods.

Following the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service and Police personnel, the fire has been doused.

“There is a traffic build-up on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) due to a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods which caught fire on the motorway.

“However, the Ghana National Fire Service and Police personnel have doused the fire. A recovery vehicle is also on standby to tow the cargo truck to safety,” parts of a Police statement on Facebook read.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Tema Regional MTTD are at the scene directing traffic.

All approaching motorists are advised by the Police to drive cautiously and follow directives given by personnel at the scene.

