We have to move on as a nation – Justice Abdulai reacts to SC's dismissal of review application

Private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has indicated that it is time to move on after his review application to the Supreme Court for the ruling on the Deputy Speaker’s rights to vote was dismissed.

Engaging the media after the ruling by the nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, he said he will leave it to posterity to judge.

“I think we have to move on as a nation. What I didn’t want was the situation where posterity will question us as to why we didn’t take this small window of opportunity that was available to us for a possible review of the decision of the Supreme Court on the 9th of March.

“I think posterity will judge our call in the positive light that we did everything we ought to have done to get the sort of judgment that we needed but this is what the Supreme Court says and we all have to live by that,” Justice Abdulai told journalists.

Today, the SC review panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse after hearing the submissions of the State and the applicant who represented himself, ruled that the threshold required for a review application was not met and hence the application is unmeritorious.

“Considering the threshold that this review application is supposed to meet, we are of the considered view that this application falls short. The application is thus dismissed for being unmeritorious” the presiding judge, Justice Jones Dotse said in his ruling on the matter.

For the office of the Attorney General, the latest ruling by the Supreme Court is satisfactory.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the application by Justice Abdulai is unmeritorious. I am satisfied with the ruling of the court,” Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah told journalists.