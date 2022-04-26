Akufo-Addo has not met the expectations of Ghanaians but Mahama won’t do any better — KNUST lecturer

A senior political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has added to arguments that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be better off without John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the current economic situation is beyond the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC judging from his performance when he was in power.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah said Ghanaians already know what John Dramani Mahama can do, adding that there is nothing new he will bring to the table when given another chance.

“It is true that it will be advisable for the National Democratic Congress to present a new candidate because we know what Mahama has done, there is nothing new,” the KNUST Lecturer shared.

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah continued, “Except that people are looking up to him because what we expected from President Akufo-Addo is not what we have gotten, but then there is the need because he hasn’t performed to your standard.

“There are many people in the NDC, so why would you still present the same candidate? You don’t know what he can do? Is it going to be anything different from before? As a matter of fact, the economic situation is 10 times worse, so how is he going to be able to manage this worse situation?”

While John Dramani Mahama remains the toast to lead the opposition NDC into the 2024 general elections, there are fears he will decrease the chances of victory for the party as predicted by pollster Ben Ephson.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its five-year projection for Ghana says it sees the NDC wrestling power from the NPP in the next general elections.

It advises NDC to revitalise the party by presenting a different candidate other than ex-president John Dramani Mahama.