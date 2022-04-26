ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo has not met the expectations of Ghanaians but Mahama won’t do any better — KNUST lecturer

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo has not met the expectations of Ghanaians but Mahama wont do any better — KNUST lecturer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A senior political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has added to arguments that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be better off without John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the current economic situation is beyond the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC judging from his performance when he was in power.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah said Ghanaians already know what John Dramani Mahama can do, adding that there is nothing new he will bring to the table when given another chance.

“It is true that it will be advisable for the National Democratic Congress to present a new candidate because we know what Mahama has done, there is nothing new,” the KNUST Lecturer shared.

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah continued, “Except that people are looking up to him because what we expected from President Akufo-Addo is not what we have gotten, but then there is the need because he hasn’t performed to your standard.

“There are many people in the NDC, so why would you still present the same candidate? You don’t know what he can do? Is it going to be anything different from before? As a matter of fact, the economic situation is 10 times worse, so how is he going to be able to manage this worse situation?”

While John Dramani Mahama remains the toast to lead the opposition NDC into the 2024 general elections, there are fears he will decrease the chances of victory for the party as predicted by pollster Ben Ephson.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its five-year projection for Ghana says it sees the NDC wrestling power from the NPP in the next general elections.

It advises NDC to revitalise the party by presenting a different candidate other than ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t officials ‘frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity; Special Prosecutor convicted none’ – US Report
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana's judiciary subject to 'unlawful influence, corruption'; officials took bribes to 'lose' records – US Report reveals
26.04.2022 | Headlines
We have to move on as a nation – Justice Abdulai reacts to SC's dismissal of review application
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Deputy Speaker’s voting right: Supreme Court dismisses Justice Abdulai's review application
26.04.2022 | Headlines
A president of Ghana got angry with me for praying for the opposition party – Nicholas Duncan-Williams
26.04.2022 | Headlines
'My assignment isn't to attack, criticise leaders; the pulpit not for that' – Duncan-Williams
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court throw out Justice Abdulai's review application on Deputy Speakers
26.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo and his gov’t have failed; they are now clueless — Alex Segbefia
26.04.2022 | Headlines
We are working towards zero tolerance for domestic violence – DOVVSU
26.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line