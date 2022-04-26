We are working towards zero tolerance for domestic violence – DOVVSU

Chief Supt. Owusuwaa Kyeremeh.



The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit [DOVVSU] of the Ghana Police Service is working towards zero tolerance for domestic violence.

This has been stressed by the Director of the Unit, Chief Supt. Owusuwaa Kyeremeh.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, she revealed that more women continue to suffer domestic abuse as compared to men.

While stressing that DOVVSU is open for complaints from both genders, Chief Supt. Owusuwaa Kyeremeh assured that the necessary action will be taken against offenders.

“Out of 10 domestic violence cases, 8 are against women and 2 against men. However to us, it doesn't matter which gender is affected or not, we are working towards zero tolerance for domestic violence,” the DOVVSU Director shared.

Chief Supt. Owusuwaa Kyeremeh continued, “Our toll-free number at DOVVSU is 080 0000 900 and we encourage everyone to call us and report cases of domestic violence, even if you are an informant reporting a situation you have seen.

"At DOVVSU, our services are absolutely free and we invite everyone who has a case of domestic violence to come and speak to us, we have various modern facilities to handle our cases.”

Sharing her thoughts on the same platform, Chairperson of TIN-IFA Group, Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh laments the rising cases of abuse women go through.

She charged all victims to say enough is enough and report the abusers to the Police without fear or shame.

“There are people who are sitting beautifully in their offices but go home and suffer abuse. They bottle it up sometimes for fear of being laughed at,” she urged.