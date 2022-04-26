ModernGhana logo
Expect rains in Accra, other coastal areas today — Ghana Meteorology

The coastal part of Ghana is expecting some rains between now and the afternoon today, April 26.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says the Greater Accra Region, especially, would be cloudy but the rains will set in between now and the afternoon.

The Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency , Felicity Ahafianyo, made the revelations on 3FM's Sunrise Weather updates on Tuesday, hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

“We are expecting some rains in the coastal areas. The storm I spoke about yesterday will hit parts of the country today.

Madam Ahafianyo said “the Greater Accra will be cloudy today but it will take an hour to three hours before the rains will set in”.

“So between now [6:30am] and the afternoon, we should expect the rains”.

Meanwhile, while southern Ghana is experiencing rainfalls, the northern parts of Ghana are opposite.

— 3news.com

