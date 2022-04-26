E-Levy: Pay your taxes and let’s build Ghana together — Gov’t charges Ghanaians

Government is urging the citizenry to pay taxes to help build Ghana as the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) inches closer.

In a post on social media by the Information Ministry, it notes that paying E-Levy will contribute to national development.

“By paying E-Levy you contribute towards national development. Your taxes work for you. Pay your taxes, let’s build Ghana together,” the post reads.

Parliament on March 29, 2022, approved the controversial E-Levy in the absence of the Minority after they staged a walkout.

Subsequently, on March 31, 2022, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented to the E-Levy bill into law.

Since that time, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been working with the Ministry of Finance to put the necessary measures in place for the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the implementation is under threat following an injunction application filed by three leading members of the Minority in Parliament at the Supreme Court.

The injunction application tabled before the apex court is signed by Haruna Iddrisu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Mahama Ayariga.