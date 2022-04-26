May 2 and 3 declared statutory public holidays

The Ministry of Interior has announced that May 2 and 3 should be observed by the general public as statutory holidays.

This is contained in separate press releases issued by the Ministry and signed by the sector Minister Hon. Ambrose Dery on Monday, April 25, 2022.

“The general public is hereby notified that 1st May 2022 which marks May Day (Workers' Day) is a Statutory Public Holiday.

“However, in view of the fact that 1st May 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 2nd May 2022 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” parts of the first press release reads.

In the second release, the Interior Ministry explains that May 3 is also to be observed as a statutory public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the release confirms.