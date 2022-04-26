E/R: NPP chairman dragged to court over alleged involvement in stealing of steel

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Akyem Oda, Awudu Issaka has been dragged to court for his alleged involvement in the stealing of steel meant for the construction of a bridge on Akyem Oda to Abenase road.

The accused NPP chairman is in court after his name was mentioned by a businessman, Ibrahim Issifu when he was caught in possession of the steel in the company of his driver, Baba Adams.

According to Prosecuting officer Inspector George Oteng, the first accused person Ibrahim Salifu [the businessman], and the second accused person, Baba Adams, [KIA driver] aboard a KIA truck with registration number GW 934 -13 were stopped by the police in July 2019 upon reaching a police barrier between Oda and Oda Nkwanta.

Following a search of the vehicle, the Police found huge metals being transported by the two.

In the on-the-spot questioning, the businessman admitted to owning the metals and told the police that he purchased the metals from a staff of the Ghana Highway Authority.

After refusing to mention the name of the staff, the businessman and the driver were arrested by the police. The vehicle was impounded.

Later on, Ibrahim Salifu placed a call to the NPP constituency chairman for Akyem Oda Awudu Issaka, hoping he will use his influence to have him released.

The Police subsequently arrested the NPP chairman as a suspected accomplice.

In Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, all three accused persons pleaded not guilty when the Prosecuting officer Inspector George Oteng presented the facts of the matter and charged the three accused persons.

The accused persons have been granted bail by the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court in the Eastern region presided by His Honour William Appiah Twumasi.

The court will recall the case on May 18, 2022.