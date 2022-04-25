ModernGhana logo
25.04.2022 Social News

Fire guts storey building at Opera Square; server room of GT Bank affected

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
25.04.2022 LISTEN

A fire outbreak has for over an hour destroyed wholesale items in a storey building located at Opera Square, close to the Central Bank in Accra.

From the information gathered, the fire started around half past 4pm.

The building gutted by fire is opposite the Melcom building.

Although the affected building also houses GT Bank and the Bank of Africa, the two financial institutions have not really been affected.

The only cause for worry is that the server room of GT Bank has been affected by the fire.

Currently, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service are on scene with five fire tenders trying to douse the fire.

Firefighters are unable to enter the building but trying to get the situation under control from the outside.

Reports suggest that an electrician who was welding something on top of the building may have caused the fire.

However, the actual cause of the fire can only be determined when the fire service launches an investigation into the cause of the inferno.

