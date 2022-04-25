ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2022 Headlines

Sulemana Braimah predicts chaos ahead of E-levy implementation on May 1

Sulemana Braimah predicts chaos ahead of E-levy implementation on May 1
25.04.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah predicts chaos may erupt should government go ahead and roll out the E-levy come May 1.

He said a lot of people did not understand the process, particularly mobile money merchants.

Speaking on the “AM show” on Joy news, he said several questions are left unanswered.

“On the issue of implementation, if indeed we want to start implementation on May 1, perhaps we should be bracing ourselves for chaos because I foresee a lot of chaos at the transaction points be it at the banks or at the Mobile Money joints and so on. Look, people just don’t understand.

“Only yesterday, I asked two Mobile Money merchants about what is going to happen and they don’t know, they don’t understand. They are not sure whether it is when someone comes to send money that the deduction will be made or when someone is withdrawing from their wallet that the deduction will be made and so on and so forth. So if indeed we will want to start implementation from May 1, then I think that we should put in mechanisms to deal with the eventual chaos that we will witness,” he stated.

After many tussles, the government passed the E-levy in March 2022 in a one-sided house with the implementation expected to take effect from May 1.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is seeking an injunction on the rollout of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Minority knows application to stop E-Levy won’t stand; it’s just a political 'takashi' – Gabby
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov't agrees to pay neutrality allowance to CLOGSAG — Local Government Services
25.04.2022 | Headlines
I'm confident the future of French people is secure in your hands — Akufo-Addo congratulates Macron on re-election
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Free SHS students being served ‘Gari Jollof’, ‘Donkey Saliva’ as food runs short
25.04.2022 | Headlines
When we speak the truth some media houses refuse to listen due to their partisan nature – Rev. Opuni
25.04.2022 | Headlines
May God continue giving you divine auction to speak truth to the whole country – Mahama to Agyin-Asare
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo not good for Ghana; the president must clear his name – Jantuah
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Kenya on death of former President Mwai Kibaki
25.04.2022 | Headlines
“It's illegal for pastors to demand mandatory HIV screening before marriage” – Dr Ayisi Addo
25.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line