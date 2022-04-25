Akyem Swedru Court grants Oda NPP Chairman, two others bail after pleading not guilty

The Akyem Swedru Circuit court presided by circuit court judge William Appiah Twumasi has granted the NPP Chairman Awudu Issaka and two others bail with two sureties.

Per the terms of the bail, each surety must be a government worker.

Mr Awudu Issaka, Ibrahim Issifu and Baba Adams who have been accused of stealing metals meant for the construction of a bridge between Akyem Oda and Abenase in July 2019 have all pleaded not guilty.

The state prosecutor Inspector George Oteng explained to the court revealed that in July 2019 a businessman by the name of Ibrahim Issifu and a Kia driver by the name of Baba Adams with car registration number GW 934 -13 were stopped by the police at the police barrier between Oda and Oda Nkwanta.

The police realized the car was carrying heavy metals and when they asked Ibrahim Issifu, he claimed ownership and told the police that he bought them from a certain Ghana Highways man and, therefore, called Oda NPP Chairman Awudu Issaka to speak with the police to allow him to pass the barrier and Chairman did exactly that.

The Court in its earlier sittings issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Chairman Awudu Issaka for not appearing before the court but later canceled it because the court realized his lawyer Richard Ofen has been present at the court to represent his client due to his health.

The court has been adjourned to May 18, 2022.

Speaking to the media after the court sitting on April 25, 2022, Awudu Issaka explained that he only spoke to the police to allow Ibrahim Issifu to go because he knew him as an NPP polling station executive and a decent businessman in the constituency.

Ibrahim Issifu speaking to the media also explained that he only called Chairman Awudu to help him pass the police barrier but he has no hands in his metals business and has been wrongly accused by his political opponents who are only seeking his downfall.

Source: Classfmonline.com