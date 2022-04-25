Gov't agrees to pay neutrality allowance to CLOGSAG — Local Government Services

Government has agreed to pay the Neutrality Allowance to members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

But the government wants the name ‘Neutrality Allowance’ changed.

Head of Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, told TV3’s Daniel Opoku in interview on Monday, April 25 that “Both parties government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned. Government was very transparent…

“…We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.

“So let us have a team to look at how it is going to be called however, that allowance, we will give to you effective the last quarter of the year, from October.

“CLOGSAG accepted the offer, that was last Friday.”

Members of CLOGSAG began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over the nonpayment of the neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG said it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance they demanded had not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance.

