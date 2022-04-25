Ablakwa helps first batch of students who fled Ukraine starts paid internship at hospital in North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that interested Ukraine medical students in his paid internship have commenced work in his constituency.

In a tweet today, April 25, he stated that this was the first batch of students who fled from war-torn Ukraine to intern at the Battor Catholic Hospital in North Tongu.

Mr. Ablakwa shared his excitement on Twitter saying “happy to hear that the first batch of our paid internship and free accommodation initiative for interested medical students who fled Ukraine have commenced work today at the reputable Battor Catholic Hospital in my beloved constituency.”

His words suggest that more students will be joining this batch to work at the hospital.

On March 28, 2022, the MP who was outspoken when the Ghanaian students in Ukraine were stranded and had to be evacuated as a result of the war, shared that he had secured an opportunity to keep 20 medical students who fled from Ukraine busy while they wait for things to settle in the war-torn country.

The initiative he said, would allow the students practice and hopefully take their minds off the harsh realities they had to face while on the run.