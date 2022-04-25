Ghanaians express shock, outrage over entertainment, inconvenience allowances enjoyed by CEOs of state owned enterprises

Ghanaians on social media have expressed shock and lashed out at government for allowances enjoyed by Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Since April 23, social media users have taken to twitter to express their outrage over what some describe as ridiculous allowances paid to CEOs of state owned enterprises.

A full list shared by one user showed that managers of these state owned enterprises enjoy entertainment allowance of GHS1, 500 a month, inconvenience allowance of GHS500 a day amongst others.

In the wake of dire economic hardships and a daily increase in the cost of living, this revelations comes to many as a surprise with many wondering why government churns out such huge sums in allowances while other public servants need just half; the lack thereof which has left some on strikes.

Prominent among the allowances is a travel per deim of US$1,500, medical care for spouse and children up to 21 years onwards, mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad, inconvenience allowance of GHS500 a day and an entertainment allowance of GHS1,500.

Some Ghanaians have queried government on why it throws all these goodies at CEOs when a part of those monies can be used to support deprived communities since such allowances are separate from the standard salaries these CEOs take at the end of the month.

The breakdown of the allowances was made by Samson Lardy Ayennini on Joy News' "Newsfile" on Saturday.

See some reactions of Ghanaians on twitter below