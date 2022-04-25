ModernGhana logo
I'm confident the future of French people is secure in your hands — Akufo-Addo congratulates Macron on re-election

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron on his successful reelection over the weekend.

Macron won his second five-year term in a keenly contested poll. He beat his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, to win re-election in the French presidential election.

"Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic," President said in a message.

"I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world.

" I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands. I assure him of my and Ghana's co-operation and continuing friendship," President Akufo-Addo said.

Macro took 58.8% of the vote ahead of Marine Le Pen's 41.2%.

GNA

