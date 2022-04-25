Bullion van robbery: Accused breaks down in tears as bail denied 3rd time

Four Police officers charged with attempt to commit robbery and abetment have been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 10 again.

Lawyers of Constable Yaro Affisu Ibrahim(A1), Constable Albert Ofosu (A2), Constable Richard Boasu(A3) and Constable Rabiu Jambedu(A4) filed for a bail application for the third time having been denied in their previous attempts.

Lawyer Justin Teriwajah told the court that the accused officers have been in court for 2 months already and it appeared the prosecution was using detention before trial as punishment.

He noted that sureties had been prepared and ready if the bail application was granted.

Prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare told the court when admitted to bail the accused persons will not appear. He prayed the court to dismiss the bail application.

The presiding judge, Evelyn Asamoah denied the bail application citing the severity of the case.

Clad in white T-shirt and black jeans trousers, Constable Yaro Affisu Ibrahim(A1) clenched his fist and hit the wall as tears welled up in his eyes.

He bowed down his head and wiped the tears which trickled gently down his cheeks.

Behind him Constable Albert Ofosu raised his head to the heavens to fight back the tears which had welled up in his eyes.

The remaining two accused officers, Constable Richard Boasu(A3) and Constable Rabiu Jambedu(A4) looked on disbelief as the reality of spending another 2weeks set in.

Presiding judge Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the case to May 17.

