ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2022 Headlines

When we speak the truth some media houses refuse to listen due to their partisan nature – Rev. Opuni

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni FrimpongRev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong
25.04.2022 LISTEN

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has lamented over the fact that so many political party gurus are now setting up media houses.

According to him, this has resulted in ‘partisan media’ which is silencing the clergy and other critical voices on national issues.

Speaking at a public lecture as part of activities marking 100 anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana-Akuapem Presbytery Ascension Congregation in Koforidua, Rev. Opuni said some media houses no longer care about objectivity.

“The challenge of extreme partisanship has a lot to do with the Ghanaian media at the moment and the owners of the media houses. Because we have people who have specific political interests setting up media houses using those media houses to pursue their political interests. So sometimes you are not sure of their editorial policy because people sit down and say all manner of things and nobody stops them," Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong indicated.

He said people who try to speak the truth are now sidelined and insulted when their comments do not go with the interest of these media houses and their owners.

“Now partisanship and lack of objective editorial policy in the Ghanaian media is what is fueling the over partisanship challenges, too much of almost anything. Some of us are suffering from these media houses because when you speak the truth they will not even listen to you, they will even insult you. They always expect people to speak in favour of their political parties that are gradually silencing the voices of wisdom in Ghana,” the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana stressed.

According to Rev. Opuni, it is high time the National Media Commission intervene to address the issue with the ownership of media houses and ensure that partisanship of the media is eliminated to pave way for objectivity to take its course.

He insists that it is only when this is done that the country will progress and develop.

The public lecture put together as part of activities marking the 100 anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana was organised on the theme “The Church as an Agent for Consolidating Democracy, Economic Transformation and Social Equity in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
May God continue giving you divine auction to speak truth to the whole country – Mahama to Agyin-Asare
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo not good for Ghana; the president must clear his name – Jantuah
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Kenya on death of former President Mwai Kibaki
25.04.2022 | Headlines
“It's illegal for pastors to demand mandatory HIV screening before marriage” – Dr Ayisi Addo
25.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Teacher trainee allowance wasn’t scrapped; we replaced it with loans’ – Naana Jane
25.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo prays for National Chief Imam as he turns 103
25.04.2022 | Headlines
The youth have lost confidence in the system — IDEG boss
25.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Akufo-Addo gov’t blew GH¢33bn Covid windfall on election 2020 campaign’ – Mahama reveals
24.04.2022 | Headlines
Mahama mourns former First Lady, Emily Akuffo
24.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line