When we speak the truth some media houses refuse to listen due to their partisan nature – Rev. Opuni

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong

25.04.2022 LISTEN

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has lamented over the fact that so many political party gurus are now setting up media houses.

According to him, this has resulted in ‘partisan media’ which is silencing the clergy and other critical voices on national issues.

Speaking at a public lecture as part of activities marking 100 anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana-Akuapem Presbytery Ascension Congregation in Koforidua, Rev. Opuni said some media houses no longer care about objectivity.

“The challenge of extreme partisanship has a lot to do with the Ghanaian media at the moment and the owners of the media houses. Because we have people who have specific political interests setting up media houses using those media houses to pursue their political interests. So sometimes you are not sure of their editorial policy because people sit down and say all manner of things and nobody stops them," Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong indicated.

He said people who try to speak the truth are now sidelined and insulted when their comments do not go with the interest of these media houses and their owners.

“Now partisanship and lack of objective editorial policy in the Ghanaian media is what is fueling the over partisanship challenges, too much of almost anything. Some of us are suffering from these media houses because when you speak the truth they will not even listen to you, they will even insult you. They always expect people to speak in favour of their political parties that are gradually silencing the voices of wisdom in Ghana,” the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana stressed.

According to Rev. Opuni, it is high time the National Media Commission intervene to address the issue with the ownership of media houses and ensure that partisanship of the media is eliminated to pave way for objectivity to take its course.

He insists that it is only when this is done that the country will progress and develop.

The public lecture put together as part of activities marking the 100 anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana was organised on the theme “The Church as an Agent for Consolidating Democracy, Economic Transformation and Social Equity in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”