May God continue giving you divine auction to speak truth to the whole country – Mahama to Agyin-Asare

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has prayed for the founder of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare to continue receiving divine auction from God to speak the truth irrespective of whose OX is gored.

The 2022 presidential candidate said this when he worshipped with the renowned man of God on Sunday, April 24, 2022, to mark his elevation from a Bishop to the status of Archbishop.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to you and we take this opportunity to thank you and your congregation for your prayers and support you have given us over the years. You continue to be one voice of our society that will not be silent or intimidated.

“May God continue to give you divine auction so that you can continue to speak truth to the whole country no matter whose ox is galled,” John Dramani Mahama prayed.

Speaking on the elevation to Archbishop, the former President said it is well-deserved. He said he believes the elevation to the status of Archbishop has been ordained by God himself after the exemplary work done by Charles Agyin-Asare in the last 31 years.

“You truly deserve the elevation you have ministered to the flock for 31 good years. That is more than half of your life. Archbishop for 31 years but have ministered for almost all your life. 40 years ministering God’s flock I think is worthy of the position of Archbishop.

“I have no doubt that considering the Archbishop’s life as a pastor, his exemplary contribution to the growth of the church and to our national development, he has stood firm in his service to the Lord. He has throughout the years remained steadfast and focused and I have no doubt that his rise to the Level of an Archbishop has been ordained by the good Lord,” John Dramani Mahama remarked.