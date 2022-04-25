NR: Another Fulani man shot dead at Bolado; death toll rises to 11

25.04.2022 LISTEN

There is rising tension in several communities in the Northern Region following the death of another Fulani man.

The Fulani man was shot dead at Bolado in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region.

According to the information gathered, he was attacked and killed on Sunday, April 24, 2022, deep into the night.

Following the incident, 10 Fulanis have now been killed in the last 11 days.

This has left several communities, especially Yendi, Zabzugu, and Saboba brewing with lot of tension.

There are fears that Fulanis could retaliate for the killing of their people which could result in the unthinkable.

While community leaders are engaging the various tribes, the Police in Zabzugu has commenced investigations into the latest killing.

Unfortunately, no arrest has been made for the killing of the man at Bolado at the time this report was being filed.

All the 10 killings are being investigated for the perpetrators to be brought to book to face the full face of the law.