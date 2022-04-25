Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo not good for Ghana; the president must clear his name – Jantuah

Leading Member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo must take steps to ensure his name is cleared from the allegations made by his alleged mistress Serwaa Broni.

The Canada-based Ghanaian in the last few months have been in the news after she claims to have had an affair with the President of the Republic.

In her recent engagement with social media activist, Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni showed screenshots of chats she insists are between herself and H.E Akufo-Addo.

Besides the alleged affair, Serwaa Broni has disclosed that the President once sent national security operatives after her to retrieve some evidence of their affair from her phones and other gadgets.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Kwame Jantuah has emphasised that such allegations against the President are a dent on Ghana.

According to him, it is important that the President through his lawyers and his office take the necessary steps for his name to be cleared.

“I am not saying it is right but the high office of the President should not be allowed to go through this type of accusation. So I will have felt that the fact that this lady has said what she said, the President should also take action because you are pointing at his conduct.

“If he stays silent, some will deduce that silence means consent. He has lawyers. I don’t think the President should be silent about this because it covers everybody in Ghana. He is our President and his conduct is key,” Mr. Jantuah said.

He continued, “Kelvin Taylor must be interviewed by whoever set up the inquiry if it should happen. For me the President needs to be absolved from this, whatever the case is, be it President Akufo-Addo, be it, President Mahama, be it any President. It doesn’t look good for a country.”

In the heat of affairs, the Minority in Parliament has taken an interest in the allegations by Serwaa Broni and vowed to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, three Ghanaians have also petitioned Parliament to inquire into the allegations and impeach the President if the claims are found to be true.