Akufo-Addo commiserates with Kenya on death of former President Mwai Kibaki

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the people and government of Kenya over the death of former President, Mwai Kibaki.

His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, the third president of the Republic of Kenya passed on the 21 st of April, 2022.

In a tweet extending his condolences today, President Nana Addo shares “I extend, on behalf of the people and government of Ghana, my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and government of Kenya, over the death of the historic, third President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki. We take the occasion to renew the ties of friendship between the Ghanaian and Kenyan peoples. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

He has been laid in state today in the Kenyan Parliament building as members of the public and leaders in the state troop in to pay their last respects.

The former President died at age 90.

He served as President of Kenya from December 2002 to April 2013.

He had held various positions from Vice president to Minister of Finance in his pursuit to serve his nation.