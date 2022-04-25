GNFS builds capacity of fuel station managers in Central Region

25.04.2022 LISTEN

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has built the capacity of 30 managers of fuel stations in the Central Region.

It was aimed at equipping them with international best practices on enforcing the policies during the discharge of fuel into stationery tanks.

Addressing the participants at the opening of the workshop in Cape Coast, Assistance Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), John Amarlai Amartey, the Regional Commander applauded the participants for their commitment to safe environmental practices.

That has cumulated in the region being one of the safest zones in terms of fuel related disasters and urged them not to be complacent.

He grumbled about the Service's inability to always witness the discharge of fuel due to the irregular times they receive supply.

However, the Regional Commander encouraged them to sustain their commitment to 24hours service delivery and pledged to strengthen fire safety to improve safety of the stations, lives and investment.

Generally, the Commander restated his outfit's determination to sanction facilities or companies that failed to comply with fire safety requirements.

The Service had trained scores of fire inspectors to access public facilities at random to find out compliance with safety standards and ensure defaulters are sanctioned.

The target was to ensure that all public places in the country, especially banks educational institutions, entertainment, and recreational centres were secured against fire.

“We are making sure that we have a total coverage of every designated premises all over the country and with this, we are covering sector by sector such as the banking sector, education sector, entertainment, and recreational areas and so on,” ACFO Amartey said.

Some beneficiaries took turns to aske questions on safety compliance, registration and gave strong assurance to comply with the policy and other fire safety measures.