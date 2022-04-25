GIMPA Public Health Students organize free screening for Nungua residents

25.04.2022 LISTEN

The Medical Public Health Practitioners of the National Association of Public Health Students-GIMPA in collaboration with Dr. Annang Foundation have offered free health screening to people living within the Nungua community and its environs in Accra.

About 560 people were screened for malaria, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B & C, HIV and blood sugar levels, among other diseases during the exercise.

Speaking during the exercise, the President of the National Association of Public Health Students (NAPHS) of GIMPA, Mr Abraham Norman Nortey, said the exercise was their first initiative to build a tradition of community service geared towards preventing non-communicable diseases amongst the people of Nungua.

“As postgraduate public health students, we partner in national development through health promotion, education, prevention, and research in providing community services to the general population", Mr. Nortey said.

Mr. Nortey expressed his appreciation to the medical team (Dr. Nii Odai Annang, Dr. Edmund Dzisi, PHN. Zainab Abubakar, Dr. Abigail Ofori-yeboah, MLS. Winifred Bassey, Pharm. Freda Duker, Pharm. Moses Teye, Dr. Selma Amadu, Dr. Daniel Asare, Dr. Abena Yeboah-Duah and MLS. Dennis Apah) who assisted in executing this task.

The medical screening program dubbed "Preventing non-communicable diseases amongst the Nungua populace" saw series of activities ranging from Nursing station/vitals, Laboratory Services, Doctors consultation, Pharmaceutical services, Counciling services, breast cancer screening, health information services, to children entertainment.

The C.E.O of Dr. Annang Foundation, Dr. Henry Nii Odai Annang indicated that the screening will foster strong relationship between the medical public health professionals and the community.

Dr. Annang was elated about the turn of events and promised to support the community with series of medical programs.

Basic health

Dr. Annang advised the community to observe basic health practices, which included keeping personal hygiene, intake of local fruits and vegetables and less fatty foods.

Dr. Annang also encouraged the community to reduce tobacco use, harmful alcohol use, physical inactivity and eating unhealthy diets which are common risk factors for non-communicable diseases.