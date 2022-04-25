Ghana adopts UN SDG three to end AIDS by 2025

Dr. Fred Nana Opoku, Director of Technical Service, Ghana AIDS Commission at the weekend stated that Ghana has adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 which was aimed at ending AIDS by the year 2025.

To ensure that the nation achieves the aim, the Ghana AIDS Commission has gone through several reforms to guarantee that copious provisions were made to safeguard the rights of persons living with HIV and also establish HIV and AIDS funds and promote resource mobilization.

Dr. Opoku stated this during the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly’s nine Member HIV AIDS Committee in Ashaiman which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Ashaiman at the weekend.

The members are Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Director of Health Services, and representatives from the Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana), Civil Society Organization (CSO) in HIV and AIDS, and Christian Groups.

Other representatives are from the Federation of Muslims and Ahmadiyya Mission, Traditional Council, Municipal Director of Education, and Municipal HIV Focal Person.

Dr. Opoku mentioned that the District AIDS Commission (DAC) has been replaced with the Municipal Committees of the Ghana AIDS Commission saying its membership has been slightly modified under section 9 of the Commission Act 938 (2016).

According to him the agenda 95, 95, 95 was still on course and the government was working assiduously to establish the national HIV and AIDS funds to ensure that the national response was financially independent.

Dr. Opoku charged the committee to work harder to complement the government’s effort in the fight against HIV AIDS disease.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, noted that the committee has a big task to perform within the municipality due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic the public seems to have lost its grasp on issues relating to HIV AIDS over the years.

Mr. Okyere whose speech was delivered on his behalf by Mr. Saaka Dramani Ashaiman Municipal Coordinating Director, therefore, called on the members of the committee to discharge their duties professionally to re-echo the need for the citizens to be worried about the rate at which HIV cases were being recorded within the various communities.