Science fair on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Tema

A science fair to exhibit innovations toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by students of DPS International, Ghana, an Indian private school located at Tema Community 25 has been held.

The science exhibition on the theme: “Sustainable Solutions For A Sustainable Future” showcase several impressive innovations covering topics including street lights, satellites communication, communication network, volcanos in relation to climate change, and nuclear reactors.

Others were firefighting drones, hemodialysis, automatic lighting control system, solar irrigation system, earthquake-proof buildings, vehicular energy generating systems, biogas, steam power plant, and modern futuristic cities.

Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, High Commissioner of India to Ghana, who graced the occasion, expressed joy at the many inventions from the students saying it showed the importance of science in relation to the achievement of the SDGs as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Tema over the weekend.

Mr. Rajaram said it was obvious from the exhibition that the students were well focused on using science to achieve the theme an indication that children who were the future of the world needed to be guided to think outside the box.

He added, “It does not shape their scientific mind alone, but also their skills, and research ability on a different idea, and I saw some of the innovations that could be replicated in real life.”

He commended the school for giving such an opportunity to the students to excel in the sciences while recognizing the efforts of the students in taking up such opportunities to bring out such impressive problem-solving innovations as it was obvious that they have thought of the concept and importance of sustainability.

On our Indian and Ghana could build upon their relationship to promote skills and science, the Indian High Commissioner said there was the need for corporation among authorities and stakeholders towards the strengthening of the area of science in education.

He added that with such collaborations through capacity building, and skills development in all the new ideas, and their translation and implementations the world would be a better place.

Dr. Seema V. Nair, the Principal of DPS International, on her part said the annual fair would in the future be expanded, to include other schools, science symposiums, and other related events.

Dr. Nair indicated that a school does not only provide learners with roots but also the wings to excel, therefore the school’s resolve to create such opportunities and platforms to give students to come out with scientific innovations on different topics.

She said, “Until we give that opportunity, we won’t be able to achieve the global vision and mission of the United Nation’s SDGs which is expected to be achieved by 2030.”

The Principal again said, “These are the children of the future and they know how important it is for sustainability because there is no planet B there is only one, and that needs to be saved.”

Master Shrirang Chandankhede, a grade nine science student, who build an energy generation system by harnessing the wind produced from passing vehicles explained that he believed that energy could be harvested from the many vehicles plying the motorways.

Master Chadankhede agreed with his mates that if authorities could adopt some of their innovations, and support such innovators, all sectors of the country would improve.