NCCE rallies Ghanaians to celebrate 30 years of nonstop constitutional rule

Mr Akuamoah NCCE Deputy Chairman

Ghana for the first time since attaining independence on March 6, 1957 has had 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional rule, an accomplishment the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) considers worthy to be commemorated.

The NCCE has, therefore, rolled out a series of nationwide events to mark the 30-year-old fourth republication constitution, classified as a fundamental accomplishment of all Ghanaians.

Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah, NCCE Deputy Chairman in charge of operations told the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult ICDA Consult) during interaction in Accra on Sunday that, this year marks 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional rule in the fourth Republic although it is relatively young when compared to other developed democracies, “our modest achievement must be celebrated.

“As such, Ghanaians must work hard to consolidate the fledgling democracy towards the common good,” Mr. Akuamoah stated.

He said to commemorate the event, the NCCE would hold a series of public Lectures and Dialogues on the theme: “After Three Decades of Democratic Rule under the 1992 Constitution: Revisiting the Agenda for Constitutional Reforms”.

Mr. Akuamoah explained that democracy grows when people identify shortfalls in how they practice it and take appropriate remedial measures to set things right.

“The Constitution is a living document and must be nurtured to grow. The nurturing of a living Constitution is vital for the sustenance of Ghana’s fledgling democracy and the promotion of sustainable development.

“In the course of operating the 1992 Constitution for the past 30 years, various segments of the Ghanaian society including, government officials, legislators, political parties, academics, civil society organizations, and constitutional experts among others have called for a thorough review of the document,” he said.

Mr. Akuamoh recounted that the Commission under the Chairmanship of the late Larry Farhan Bimi judging from the chequered democratic history of the country set out to protect the fourth republic with the setting up of the annual Constitution Week Celebration.

The Week was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional democratic rule, significantly, April 28, 1992, was the day the Ghanaian electorate voted massively in a referendum to adopt the draft Fourth Republican Constitution which subsequently came into full force on January, 7th, 1993.

“Since its inception, April 28th to May 4th has been observed as the Annual Constitution Week,” he said.

The NCCE Deputy Chairman acknowledged that concerns raised over the past 30 years are relevant to the effective functioning of the Constitution.

He said some of the concerns related to the reapportionment of power, political authority, and the revitalization of the various institutions of state with the requisite institutional architecture and resources to make the constitution a truly living document.

Mr. Akuamoah said stakeholders reckon that the 1992 Constitution generally lays down specific provisions relating to the authority and responsibilities of various institutions.

The stakeholders also recognize that it establishes mechanisms through which provisions are enforced and the breaches of the fundamental laws punished.

The NCCE Deputy Chairman noted that some stakeholders argue that there are several ambiguities and nebulous provisions that have exposed the insufficiency of the Constitution as an effective tool for promoting development.

“It is plausible to posit from these concerns that the people are determined to secure basic rights, realize a vision of equality of opportunities and enhance the governance system that reflects their aspirations,” he stated.

He said the lectures and dialogue to mark the 30 years of uninterrupted Constitutional Rule aims at enlightening participants on how the 1992 Constitution has fared over the years and if there is truly a justification for its amendment.

The lectures will also create a platform for the citizens to ventilate their views on the ways to sustain and consolidate the country’s democratic successes even in the face of a possible amendment of the 1992 Constitution.