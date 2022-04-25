ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2022 Headlines

‘Teacher trainee allowance wasn’t scrapped; we replaced it with loans’ – Naana Jane

Teacher trainee allowance wasnt scrapped; we replaced it with loans – Naana Jane
25.04.2022 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama’s election 2020 running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reiterated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not scrap the controversial teacher trainee allowance but rather replaced it with loans.

According to her, the move was to ensure that the students had access to more money for their upkeep while under training.

She argued that the loans that were granted the teacher trainees were twice the amount that was given to them as allowances.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Wesley College in the Ashanti Region, the former education minister said some persons have claimed in different media programmes that the allowance was scrapped and monies due the trainees were withheld from them but, “I need to emphasize that we never scrapped the allowance. We never took anybody’s money from them. All those who were receiving the allowance, received them till it ended. We gave them the loans that was about twice what they were getting as allowances because we thought they needed more.”

The subject of teacher trainee allowance has recently recently become topical in Ghana’s media following reports that many trainees are owed allowances of more than four months.

This comes at a time where there were threats that teacher trainees would be forced to feed themselves over the non-payment of feeding allowances by the government.

The government has since announced the release of allowances to cater to the feeding of the trainees.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo prays for National Chief Imam as he turns 103
25.04.2022 | Headlines
The youth have lost confidence in the system — IDEG boss
25.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Akufo-Addo gov’t blew GH¢33bn Covid windfall on election 2020 campaign’ – Mahama reveals
24.04.2022 | Headlines
Mahama mourns former First Lady, Emily Akuffo
24.04.2022 | Headlines
Real decision-making regarding COVID-19 procurement contracts was opaque — GII
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia wishes Chief Imam as he clocks 103years today
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Asante Yeboah appointed as acting Executive Secretary of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme
23.04.2022 | Headlines
We will take a cue from EIU report to work on ourselves – NPP’s Charles Bissue
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Let’s fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Sosu
23.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line