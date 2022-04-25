'Switch Up Xperience' has come to revive our history and culture

The rate at which Ghanaians are hailing foreign traditions to the detriment of our own culture and heritage has been a concern for many Ghanaians as they believe our culture may vanish sooner than later if nothing concrete is done.

People have expressed opinions on how our rich culture can be inculcated into the younger generation in our quest to make sure the toil of our forefathers doesn’t go down the drain just like that.

Those in the education sector are calling for the reintroduction of history and culture studies in our education system as core subjects whilst others have different opinions on how our culture will be planted in younger generations instead of learning the western culture.

It is for this reason that, young Ghanaian men have introduced the SWITCH UP XPERIENCE.COM App where the various Ghanaian culture, history and heritage will be uploaded together with restaurants, hospitals, and tourist sites will be uploaded on the app for people home and abroad to access when they need it.

The young entrepreneurial Chief Executive Officer of SWITCH UP EXPERIENCE.COM, Benjamin Oduro Bosompem spoke to Peace Fm News when the board of this giant initiative was inaugurated in Accra.

The board chairman for the SWITCH UP EXPERIENCE.COM, and the CEO of Jewels Foundation, Mr. Franklyn Leonards said, "it is high time we hold our history and culture in high esteem" hence commended the young CEO,Benjamin Oduro Bosompem and his colleagues for such a brilliant initiative.

Mr. Franklyn Leonards pleaded with the youth to be up and do something for themselves instead of always calling on the government for employment.