Let's promote our cultural heritage to help build disciplined nation - Apostle Yiadom

Apostle Eric K.B Yiadom

The Founder and General Overseer of Christ International Bethel Assemblies, Apostle Eric K.B Yiadom has raised concerns that our culture is gradually fading away.

He indicated that society is drifting away with foreign cultures and lifestyles that are affecting our existence as Africans.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent King Amoah in an exclusive interview, Apostle Yiadom indicated that many African have been made to believe that promoting tradition and culture is idol worshipping.

The pastor stressed that it is now time Ghanaians wake up and accept who they are as Africans by promoting and preserving their tradition and culture.

According to him, foreign culture has been allowed to take dominance in the country to such an extent that indiscipline has become the order of the day.

"The non-promotion of our culture can affect our progress if we fail to realize who we are and how we do things as required," the Apostle stated.

Apostle K. B Yiadom took the opportunity to advise the youth and the general public to do away with the foreign cultures that are exposing the young ones to negative behaviours.