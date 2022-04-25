ModernGhana logo
25.04.2022 Social News

Man found dead in gutter at Kwadaso

25.04.2022 LISTEN

A man believed to be in his 40s has been found dead in a gutter at IPT-Tanoso area in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Blood was oozing from the mouth of the deceased, whose identity is still unknown, when the body was found.

One George Azaz, a security man at the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) discovered the body on Friday, around 7:40am.

He later informed the police who have since conveyed it to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for preservation and autopsy.

The Abuakwa police said investigations into the cause of death had begun.

Eyewitnesses in the community told the paper that the discovery of the body sparked fear and panic among residents of the area.

“The upper part of the body was in a ditch. Body was in a Lacoste T-shirt over a pair of black sportswear. Blood was oozing from the mouth,” a police report indicated.

The District Coroner, the report said, “would be informed for a post mortem to be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death for necessary action to be taken.”

No arrest has been made.

---DGN online

