Demand receipts from your children — KNUST to parents

The deferment of over 6000 students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for nonpayment of fees has brought out a lot of revelations and has generated interesting discussions on University Education in Ghana over the past few days.

One of such revelations is the sad story of a parent who, out of shock, passed out in the Dean of Students office during the university's graduation ceremony.

Dr. Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer (URO) told this sad story on Media General's 3FM as an advice to other parents and guardians.

According to him, the parent had come for the ward's graduation after a supposed successful completion of his four years undergraduate studies only to realise that the son was in the second year.

“I remember somewhere last year or so, a student had lied to the parent that he was part of the graduating class and the parent had come for his graduation on campus only to find out that the ward was in second year after being in the school for four years. That parent collapsed in the office of the Dean of Students. We had to call the ambulance to resuscitate that parent” he told 3FM.

Dr. Bekoe told parents that these are the kinds of shocks they may receive when they sit down for four years without knowing how their wards are faring in school.

He revealed that there are students who play with their studies and end up having their Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) at level 300 below the minimum, hence they end up reapplying for fresh admission to start anew from level 100 instead of progressing to level 400.

It has also come to light that some students have cars on campus but are not able to send them home because they can't explain how they bought the cars to their parents.

“We have received a lot of text messages and audio voices from parents and some pastors telling us the church had given the fees to students who are members of their church but have realized that the students have squandered the money” Dr. Bekoe told Alfred Ocansey who was shocked by the revelation.

One of the 6000 students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who have been deferred for delayed payment of their fees, told TV 3's Ibrahim Abubakar he had invested his fees into a business and needed time to pay.

Parents and guardians are being admonished to follow up on their wards education to ascertain what they do with their money, check on their academic performances and their behaviour in school.

“Parents should demand proof of payment fees from their wards and also check on their academics. We want parents to collaborate with school authorities to ensure that their wards behave appropriately as students” the University Relations Officer appealed.

Meanwhile, the management has agreed to extend the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by one month.

This follows a meeting with the Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The management of the KNUST on Wednesday announced that 6000 students have been deferred for non-payment of their fees.

