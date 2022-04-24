Madina residents lament poor inner roads

24.04.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Madina in the La Nkwantanang Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have lamented the unmotorable nature of their poor inner roads.

Despite Madina being one of the oldest communities in Accra, it still lacks decent deplorable roads since most of the inner roads in the community are not fixed to enable smooth road carnage.

According to residents, successive governments have failed to repair these roads despite serving as alternative roads during traffic congestion on the main roads.

The muddy and bumpy nature of the roads, whenever there is a downpour, disrupts the easy movements of residents in the community.

The lack of proper sewage systems in the community compels residents to pour filthy water on the roads, which contributes to mosquitoes infestation in the community.

Some residents of Madina Old Road who spoke to Citi News expressed their displeasure with the little show of commitment by the appropriate authorities towards fixing the deplorable roads in Madina.

“Whenever it rains, the water enters our houses, but they are not doing anything about it. This is why we have packed stones here to prevent the rain from entering our houses. When someone wants to buy something, the way the person will have to pass in order to get here is a problem because of the water that is gathered here when it rains. There are no gutters here for the water to flow whenever it rains so it gets stuck at one place,” a business owner lamented.

“We have complained several times, but they do not do anything about it. When it is time for voting, they come, but after voting, we do not see them again,” another resident added.

Unlike communities like Osu, Asylum Down, East Legon and other enclaves, the residents of Madina said they do not see much improvement in developmental projects.

Also speaking to Citi News, a resident of Madina Estates, Lydia Manu indicated that although the road that leads to her home was fixed over two decades ago, it is yet to see another construction since it got ruined years back.

She further intimated that since the former Member of Parliament for the Abokobi-Madina Constituency, Amadu Bukari Sorogho got the University of Professional Studies road to be constructed years back, no road project has been done in Madina.

The residents are thus calling on authorities to fix their deplorable roads.

—citinewsroom