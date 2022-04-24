ModernGhana logo
One killed as NDC Savannah Regional Secretary escapes armed robbery attack

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
One killed as NDC Savannah Regional Secretary escapes armed robbery attack
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Secretary, Salisu Be-Awurbe has escaped an armed robbery attack along the Damongo-Sawla- Fulfulso stretch of road enroute Tamale.

The incident which occurred about 3km to Fulfulso-Damongo Junction near Janikura had one of the armed robbers gunned down with the help of a team of Damongo Junction community members and the police stationed at Janikura.

The secretary and the entire team escaped the robbery incident unhurt thanks to the vigilance of the police and community members.

A Pump Action or Slide Action shotgun was retrieved from the now lifeless yet-to-be identified armed robber whose accomplishes are currently on the run.

According to information gathered by Blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham,the secretary and his entourage were returning from a handing over ceremony of the Damongo Nurses' Training College wing of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN)....

More soon.....

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

