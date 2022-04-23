African Continental Common Currency Agenda must start now– Dr. Kpodar

The African Continental Common Currency (ACCC) Agenda, must start now! Your currency is your economic power, Africa must develop its own currency,” Dr. Chris Kpodar, President of Solomon Investment Ghana Limited has stated in Tema.

Dr Kpodar an Artificial Intelligence Expert, therefore, call on the African Union (AU) to champion the struggle for African Economic Independence through ACCC Agenda, you cannot depend on other currencies to transact business.

He said the use of Dollars, Euro, Pounds, and CFA respectively by African Anglophones and Francophones was an indication of their strings attached to their former colonial masters who were still controlling their affairs through the usage of money, “it is time to achieve economic independence”.

Dr Kpodar was speaking on the topic: “The justification for African Continental Common Currency backed by resources, not by dollar,” at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue.

The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state and commercial and business operators to communicate to the world and address global issues which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He noted that African countries must start setting the pillars for the ACCC Agenda.

He indicated that when Africa gets its common currency which would be also backed by its many natural resources they would be properly empowered economically and developmentally.

The President of Solomon Investment Ghana Limited observed that “if Ghana and the other African countries could come together as a community, as they have many precious resources, they could have a competitive and comparative advantage over the Western countries that were currently dominating the world because of their currencies.

He noted, however, that the current group of African leaders and governments lacks the individual country power to push through with the ACCC agenda to replace other foreign currencies which dominate trading even from African-country-to-African-country trading based.

Dr. Kpodar, who is also a Chief Technical Advisor for the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) said it would be difficult for a common currency vision for Africa to be achieved by the current leaders of the various countries as the will and commitment to do so was not available.

“On the whole, there isn’t much hope for the present people who are in power, currently most of them have to go before we can do better; in general, we need a new generation that is putting pressure because the dreams of our fathers were not achieved by our leaders,” he stressed.

He added that another problem was that the AU itself as an organ, was not functioning well as its activities were still being financed by the foreign countries, therefore, it was difficult to formulate policies that would affect those countries.

As to whether civil society groups and academia could also push for the ACCC Agenda implementation, Dr. Kpodar said, the intelligential and the rest had become too civilized to take up the place that their forbearers took, as they knew the risk of life so much that they were not ready to die for their countries or the continent.

He stated that the younger ones needed to be taught to be patriotic instead of being nationalistic “if the continent wants to have a common currency backed by its resources”.

He emphasized that “We shouldn’t be nationalistic but rather patriotism, the love for humankind and dying for the right is gone, so it’s the young ones we need to give that sensitization to. The older generation has lost it along the line and it is due to what is being imposed on us to adopt.”

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, touted the promotion of the African Continental Common Currency Agenda which would ignite the true transformation from the political to the economic independence of African Countries.

He noted that it is time for Africans to start another struggle for economic independence, “our forefathers fought for political independence, the struggle for true independence was truncated with the freedom euphoria.

“The current leaders must work out and champion another mass struggle for economic independence that is the only way for the African Continent to enjoy total liberation”.

He, therefore, stressed the need to upscale the discussion on the ACCC Agenda across the African States and challenged the AU to create the enabling topics around the issues to generate interest.

Mr. Ameyibor also urged the political, academic, and economic classes as well as the civil society organizations, religious leaders, and the media to galvanize the necessary discourse on the ACCC Agenda.