COVID-19: Second national vaccination week starts in Kpone-Katamanso

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah has disclosed that the directorate in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its development partners has started another phase of the National Vaccination against COVID-19 across the entire municipality.

The National Vaccination Week started last Thursday, April 21st, 2022, and would run in phases until the end of June.

In a statement available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Kpone, Dr Biamah-Danquah stated that all persons of age 15 and above, pregnant women, and fully vaccinated persons from three months after receiving the second dose would be given an additional dose (Booster) of the vaccines.

According to the statement, all persons who have received their first dose are required to go for their second dose including those who are yet to get vaccinated.

This according to the Municipal Health Director it would aid in achieving full immunity against the deadly coronavirus.

It further stated that a team of health officials would be positioned at vantage places including vaccination centers across the municipality for the exercise.

“Market places, Churches, Lorry stations, Mosques, and weighing centers would be manned by health officials during the vaccination period,” the statement added.