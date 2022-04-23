ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia wishes Chief Imam as he clocks 103years today

Headlines Bawumia wishes Chief Imam as he clocks 103years today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday paid an unannounced visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at the Old Fadama residence, to wish him well on his 103rd birthday.

The Vice President prayed for long life and good health for the Chief Imam so that the nation would continue to drink from his fountain of wisdom.

Dr Bawumia said Ghana was enjoying peace and harmony in the West African Sub-region because of the cordial relations between Muslims and Christians, noting that the Chief Imam was an embodiment of peace that resonated through his relationships with all religious faiths in the country.

Also in a post on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia wrote: “Happy 103rd Birthday to my father, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.”

"Mallam, as he is affectionately referred to, is an epitome of Allah's Amazing Grace, and we thank Allah for the life of this great man, who continues to inspire millions. He has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana.”

"May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life. Happy Birthday, Mallam!”

The Chief Imam, through his Spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaib, commended the Vice President for the surprise visit and prayed for continued peace and stability for the nation.

He prayed for Allah's wisdom and guidance for the President, Vice President and the entire members of the Government.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Real decision-making regarding COVID-19 procurement contracts was opaque — GII
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Asante Yeboah appointed as acting Executive Secretary of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme
23.04.2022 | Headlines
We will take a cue from EIU report to work on ourselves – NPP’s Charles Bissue
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Let’s fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Sosu
23.04.2022 | Headlines
1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions $30million factory at Ningo Prampram
23.04.2022 | Headlines
I will mobilise 100,000 Ghanaians to stop lawless GRA boss from implementing E-Levy – Ablakwa
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia urge Africans to embrace people of African descent regardless of nationality
22.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Resign if you want to do politics’ — Jantuah kicks against paying neutrality allowance to public servants
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s move to get Supreme Court to stop implementation of E-Levy won’t work – Majority
22.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line